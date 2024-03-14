Washington says the offensive against Alexei Navalny’s former right-hand man shows “very real threats” targeting the Russian opposition.

He is the former right-hand man of the Russian rival who died in prison of Alexei Naval. Shows Tuesday’s attack in Vilnius by Leonid Volkov “Very Real Threats” which targets the Russian opposition, a White House spokesman said Thursday, March 14. But John Kirby said he could not confirm Lithuania’s claims that an attack was likely “Hosted by Russia”. Attacked with a hammer in front of his home in Vilnius, 43-year-old Leonid Volkov was briefly hospitalized. Follow our live stream.

Two dead in Belgorod. A new wave of drone attacks has targeted the Belgorod region, killing at least two people, according to Russian authorities. Armed attacks and airstrikes have increased in recent days, and Russians are called to the polls from Friday to Sunday in a presidential vote guaranteeing a victorious re-election of Vladimir Putin.

Emmanuel Macron should speak. The President of the Republic gives an interview to France 2 and TF1 at 8 pm. Heads of State will answer questions from Anne-Sophie Lapix and Gilles Boulew live from the Elysée. With one main theme: the war in Ukraine.

Senate approves aid strategy for Ukraine. HASAfter deputies on Tuesday, senators voted by a large majority in favor of the bilateral security agreement signed with Ukraine on Wednesday. Some 293 senators voted in favor and 22 against In a non-binding vote.

EU to send 5 billion euros to Kyiv. The 27 member states of the European Union reached an agreement on Wednesday to add five billion euros to a fund aimed at financing arms purchases for Ukraine, which has been demanding more ammunition against Russian forces for months.