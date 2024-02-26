Warzone players urge developers to avoid “stupid” changes to Rebirth Island

While Rebirth Island’s return to Warzone has been confirmed for this year 2024, players have recently raised concerns about “stupid” changes that could distort what made the original version “so cool”.

Warzone Season 2 is in full swing, introducing the usual Battle Royale news along with new weapons, mods and various balance adjustments. Additionally, this seasonal update marked the return of Fortune Keep with some changes to the map.

While we don’t have an official date for Rebirth Island’s return, some leaks suggest that it could be coming in Season 3. However, fans fear that it may return with changes that will “permanently ruin” it.

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

Reddit user ‘Vergy’ posted on the CODWarzone subreddit, urging developers to “Being true to the origins of reincarnation” refers to not having “A fan of changes” and don’t want to see any drastic changes made to this much-loved Rebirth Island map.

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest esports news, gaming and more.

Many players agreed with him, fearing that Warzone would “destroy” part of the map for no good reason: “Oh, they’re going to put a huge hole in the middle, you see” Other players are open to some changes, as long as they are justified differently this time: “If it does change, I hope it’s not due to another earthquake.” Some, however, believe that any change will be negative: “I don’t know how, but they will definitely add stupid stuff that no one asked for that will screw up the card.“

Article continues after advertisement

Article continues after advertisement

One gameplay element in particular that fans don’t want added is swimming: “They will probably flood the basement or build a ditch to justify their horrible swimming facility that no one likes.“

Rebirth Island has already gone through some changes in its previous returns, which have been generally well received by the community. If the map is indeed going to make it into Season 3, we should hear from Activision soon.