War in Ukraine: What if Russia invaded another European country? Secret document reveals Vladimir Putin’s ambitions

Could the Russian president launch an invasion of Moldova? A likely scenario according to some experts.

What if Vladimir Putin is preparing a new offensive? What is Moscow planning? After the hybrid operation in Moldova, the Kremlin wants to prevent the country from moving closer to the West and thus marking the beginning of a new offensive. Blick.

“The Pre-War Era”

On the part of the Russian authorities, this hypothesis is becoming more and more realistic. Colonel General Vladimir Zarudnitsky, head of the Military Academy of the General Staff of the Russian Army, believes the conflict could spread to Europe. “The possibility of an escalation of the conflict in Ukraine cannot be excluded”The latter was endorsed in a magazine column Military thought.

In Poland, Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced this Thursday March 7 that European countries are in period “Before the War” : “We are living in a new era, a pre-war era. In fact, for some of our brothers, we are not even in a pre-war era anymore. This is full-scale war in its brutal form.”. Last January, the German minister even raised the possibility that Putin would attack a NATO country in the coming years. Dispatch.

“A difficult strategic situation”

In 2023, a secret document was discovered showing that Vladimir Putin planned to make Moldova dependent on Moscow in future years. Although the country has a small army of only 5,000 soldiers and is not protected by any military alliance, the Russian invasion “highly unlikely”Ralph D. According to Thiele, was visited by the president of the German Politico-Military Society Blick.

According to him, “Russian troops find themselves in a difficult strategic situation, unnecessarily mobilizing armed forces”. But on the other hand Russia wants to prove that it is capable of acting, especially since “Moscow does not want Moldova to become a member of the EU”.

“We must stop Vladimir Putin”

For his part, Head of State Emmanuel Macron met Moldovan President Maia Sandu at the Elysée this Thursday March 7 to assure him of his “unwavering support”. Both presidents called on Russia “withdraw its forces illegally deployed on Moldovan territory”, noted BFMTV.