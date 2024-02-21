Want shiny tiles? Try this tip from Grandma!

Share, it’s good for morale!

Tiling, although practical on a daily basis, can be a challenge to maintain. Between products that leave marks and products that damage the surface, it’s hard to get a perfect floor. Fortunately, this unexpected grandma tip we’re revealing to you will change that!

Essential Oils: A Little Known Grandma’s Tip for Sparkling Tiles!

Here’s a well-kept secret from our grandmothers that we’re revealing to you! Essential oils are miracle products that can make dull tiles shine.

Known for their pleasant smell and health benefits, they prove to be excellent products for maintaining your floors.

Guaranteed shine and intoxicating fragrance It’s not just the benefits they offer. Indeed, these natural products are economical, saving both time and money.

How to prepare a natural cleaning product based on essential oils?

To prepare this A homemade cleaning product based on essential oilsPrepare the following ingredients:

50 cl warm water,

10 cl white vinegar,

Baking soda 100 grams.

After mixing well, add 30 drops of essential oil to finalize your mixture.

If you want to deep clean, Consider adding black soap to your preparation.

So you can also clean your tile joints for a stunning result.

Which essential oil should you choose for amazing results?

A variety of essential oils can be used to make your own tile cleaner.

However, the most popular Lavender, lemon and tea tree essential oils For their refreshing fragrance.

You can choose too Sweet orange essential oilWhich has ideal anti-microbial power to disinfect floors.

There is another possibilityMix several essential oils until you achieve the desired effectBe careful, though Find out before making questionable mixtures Which can be harmful to both you and your soil.

Don’t have an essential oil? These options are worth testing!

To avoid using chemicals, there are some natural grandma tips to help you gently scrub your tiles.

between them, We find the use of wheat branWhich helps to get rid of greasy stains on the floor.

If you want to test this method, nothing could be simpler: Bring the miracle product to a boilFilter the mixture and let it work on the soil for a while.

Another tip is to recover Potato cooking water To degrease and remove stains from your tiles.

This method is also effective Spinach and rhubarb cooking water. You just need to leave it on the floor for a few minutes, then scrub with a soft-bristled brush to get shiny tiles again.

Your essentials to properly clean your tiles

Although some chemicals can damage your tiles, you should be aware of them The tools you use can have the same effect.

This is why it is important Bring some essentials For effective cleaning.

However, there is no point in investing in many commercially available products and kits that will ultimately be useless to you. Here are the main tools:

Gloves to protect your hands Products used to clean tiles.

Products used to clean tiles. A bucket to pour Slowly brew your homemade preparations and ground them.

Slowly brew your homemade preparations and ground them. Microfiber mop For flawless, streak-free cleaning.

For flawless, streak-free cleaning. A chamois leather To finish it to get a shiny floor.

Thanks to these tips from Grandma, your tiles will be full of pampering! No more stains, ugly marks and scratches on the floor. With these homemade natural products and the right cleaning tools, your floor will be brighter than ever!