Wales – France’s XV – The Notes of the Blues: A Hinge Nolan Le Guerrec – Thomas Ramos Royal, Emmanuel Mefau makes his debut

While Nolan Le Garec and Thomas Ramos animated the French side’s debates perfectly, Emmanuel Mefau and Georges-Henri Collomb weighed in with all their weight for their first internationals.

15. Leo Barre 6/10

The high ball was reassuring and he tried to be clean and efficient early on thanks to his long leg play in the first half. After half-time, he loosened up more offensively and was notably credited with a very good intervention before Colombe’s try, serving Penaud on his wing. A successful first choice for him.

14. Damien Penaud 6.5/10

Author of a sharp first intervention, he nevertheless had little ammunition to put in his mouth in the following minutes. So, he came to get a few balls and try to take advantage of the slightest chance, even if he struggled under the high defensive ball in the first half. Later, however, he was one of the French X factors, setting things on fire as soon as he touched the ball. This is his success (59E) which also created disequilibrium before the Coulomb test.

13. Gael Fico 7/10

Very impressive from the start, he quickly showed that he was having a good day. Obviously under pressure at the moment, he was a royal launching pad throughout the match (he moved with every percussion) and a formidable finisher, as he scored his second try of this 2024 tournament, breaking a tackle and flattening into a corner. (22)E). Penalized for rolling on the ground (38E) and perhaps a third Welsh effort (44E), yet he was also valuable defensively, with thirteen successful tackles without a miss.

12. Nicolas Deporte 5.5/10

If he made progress in his first contacts, he was the least visible Frenchman at three-quarters. Author of a major defensive error on the second Welsh try (25E), with a missed full-axis tackle, he needed time to adjust to gain momentum. Subsequently, he was able to free himself more, especially on the offensive level, by initiating some moves out wide. An international premiere that will make you want to watch it again. Yoram Moifana (73E)

11. Louis Bille-Bayer 7/10

Certainly, he didn’t just have simple balls to exploit, but only needed crumbs to be dangerous. Often served at the end of the line, he always manages to find space thanks to his pace and support. He was constant venom for the Welsh, particularly at the origin of many try chances in the first half. However, he avoids further (47E).

10. Thomas Ramos 8/10

Substituted in the opening, he was the boss of the French game, the author of a near-flawless performance. Already, he was very comfortable with animation, speeding up and finding collective or individual solutions. He was also good at possession at the feet, judging Fico’s effort by fixing the defense perfectly. Despite leading on aerial receptions early in the second half, he was also faultless in front of the posts (8 of 9 converted kicks), which gave the Blues a chance to take off.

9. Nolan Le Garac 8/10

If he experienced five critical minutes with a bad entry pass at the root of the first three Welsh points, then he was Royal. Despite the pressure from the opposition, he was able to constantly cheer himself up and excelled on field trips. This allowed him to gain confidence, leading to his first international Test (29E) at the beginning of a magnificent level or on its incredible thirty-meter Chistera (33E). He kept up the momentum in the second period with good business and acrobatic ball recovery before Colombe’s try. He left his mark.

8. Gregory Alldritt 6/10

The Blues captain seemed to lack punch in his clearance and liveliness in his runs, as did his denied try (56E) for balls dropped in-goal. He will also be criticized for not picking up points immediately in the next phase, as if he lacked some clarity. He loses the ball in contact (67E), on one of his percussions. But till the end he showed himself to be indefatigable in defence.

7. Charles Olivone 6/10

Often out wide, he tried to put up numbers, especially after a period or two of the game. Good race but not enough activity. Replaced by Alexandre Roumat, who brought real added value to air combat.

6. Francois Cross 6.5/10

A missed offensive tackle allows Dyer to open up a gap and run in for a try (10E). The Toulouse player, as usual, faced a lot (7 in the first period), and looked for work everywhere. Positioned as the first jumper in contact, he suffered (one lost ball and another stolen by the Welshman when his jump landed). He was more active in the second half, and most of all managed to get past the Welsh defense with the ball in hand. Paul Boudehant (70E).

5. Emmanuel Mefau: 6/10

The first percussion (3E) one shy, the other sharp. The Australian native did not miss his debut for the Blues. 6 balls, and 6 advances in six minutes too. His approvals were the model of his kind. On the sidelines, he made his partners “fly” in a role as a lift. A very bad break did not let him catch his breath. Quickly Romain Taophifenua (50E), the author of the counterattack after the 20-meter race to attempt salvation for his partners

4. Thibaud Flament 5.5/10

A timid first half, he was barely present on the French attack. He seemed to gain momentum throughout the meeting. We saw him more comfortable with the ball in hand. Called into touch, he took his two balls. Despite the fact that he returned after more than two months off, he finished the match physically on top.

3. Uini Atonio 6/10

Good dynamics on the first major movement of the blues (4E), but Rochellus also loses easy balls (12E) is in contact with That was the only mistake in a very well controlled first half. He did not try to multiply himself but by remaining in the center of the field, he allowed his partners to find him, especially when the action was stopped and had to be resumed. His club partner George-Henri Colombe (50E), who weighed all his weight to score his own try and who was the author of some very big tackles (65E74E).

2. Julian Marchand 5/10

Very present in the clearing of French groups early in the match, the Toulouse hooker was quickly suffering physically. Throwing into Welsh hands (16E) with his pace but a good presence in the closed scrum. Pito Mauvaka (50E), which brought great energy but was also messy.

1. Cyril Belle 5/10

He was good in the scrum, not losing a ball in touch this time, but he wasn’t inept in the first period either. In particular, he brought dynamism and made it possible to break tackles near the rucks. Cyril Bell works with his current mediums. Sébastien Taofifenua (50E).