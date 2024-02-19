Volodymyr Zelensky recognizes the “extremely difficult” situation on several fronts

Faced with the Russian military, Kiev accepts the odds. Volodymyr Zelenskiy admitted on Monday 19 February that the Ukrainian army was facing a situation “Extremely difficult at some points on the front line, where Russian troops have concentrated maximum reserves.” In his daily message, the Ukrainian president added that his country lacks artillery and needs front-line anti-aircraft defense as much as long-range weapons. Russian forces “Taking advantage of aid delays to Ukraine”, Volodymyr Zelensky pointed out. Follow our live stream.

Kyiv calls the blockade on the Polish border a “security threat”. Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov described on Monday “security risk” Blockade of the border between the two countries by Polish farmers in Ukraine. “Such actions have a negative impact on our confrontation with the common enemy, Russia.”He condemned on social networks “Not only farm produce is blocked, but everything is blocked. There are trucks with fuel. A few days ago there were cases where demonstrators did not allow several trucks full of weapons to pass”, He later clarified on national television. According to the ministry, six checkpoints are currently blocked on the Polish side of the border.

Ukraine investigates execution of eight prisoners of war. The Ukrainian prosecutor’s office announced on Sunday that it has opened an investigation into the alleged execution by Russian troops of eight prisoners of war in eastern Ukraine, specifically near Avdivka, after the withdrawal of Kiev forces from the city.

According to Kiev, the Russian army continues its offensive beyond Avdivka. Russian troops are launching multiple offensives in eastern Ukraine as they try to push past Avdivka, the Ukrainian army said on Sunday. According to the sector’s military spokesman, Dmitri Likhovy, Russia “Efforts to actively develop its offensive” In the Donetsk region.

China assures Ukraine that it “does not sell lethal weapons” to Russia. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi gave this assurance to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba. Despite the conflict, China remains a very important trade and diplomatic partner of Russia, with both countries sharing the same ambition to counterbalance Western influence on the international stage.