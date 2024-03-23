Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Vladimir Putin of wanting to “blame” Ukraine

The Ukrainian president spoke in his daily message after Russian officials suggested the Ukrainian lead in the armed attack in Moscow. He accused Vladimir Putin of wanting to “put the blame on someone else” ie Ukraine.

In his first statement since Friday’s armed attacks in Moscow that killed more than 130 people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky spoke in a video message. Telegram This Saturday March 23.

While Russian officials have put forward the hypothesis of a Ukrainian lead, Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Vladimir Putin of seeking to “shift the blame” onto Ukraine.

“What happened yesterday in Moscow is clear, Putin and other scoundrels are just trying to blame someone else,” he said.

“They come to Ukraine, burn our cities and try to blame Ukraine. They torture and rape our people – and they blame them. They have brought thousands of their own terrorists here on Ukrainian soil ( …) and they don’t care what is happening in their own country,” the Ukrainian president added.

“Foreign Nationals”

The attack on the Crocus City Hall concert hall, in a nearby suburb of the capital, was the deadliest in Russia in twenty years, as well as the deadliest attack claimed by the Islamic State in Europe.

The Russian president claimed that “all four perpetrators” of the attack were arrested while “they were on their way to Ukraine where, preliminary information (from investigators)) prepared a ‘window’ for them to cross the border”.

Four alleged perpetrators of the attack, all “foreign nationals”, were arrested in the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine and Belarus, according to authorities.

The FSB (Russian Special Services) claimed that the suspects had “appropriate contacts on the Ukrainian side” and intended to flee to that country, without giving further details about the nature of these links or evidence of their existence.