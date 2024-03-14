Volkswagen mocks thermal engines with these two new electric cars with XXL autonomy

Volkswagen is taking the wraps off two new versions of its ID.3 compact electric car. Here is the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX and GTX performance. On the program: lots of power, and record autonomy for the ID.3 thanks to the new battery.

After the ID.7 Tourer GTX, Volkswagen unveils two new versions of its most affordable electric car: the ID.3 GTX and the ID.3 GTX Performance. The acronym GTX makes sense here, as it allows the ID.3 to be a real bomb in the vein of the Thermal Golf GTI. But with much less pollution and less noise.

Two mind-blowing versions

Technically, the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX is based on the ID.3 range, but by integrating the all-new AP550 engine found on the ID.7 and the new Cupra Born VZ XL. That allows the car to claim 210 kW (286 hp), and 240 kW (326 hp) in the GTX Performance version.

This allows you to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 to 6 seconds depending on the version. But above all, Volkswagen clarifies that the torque “ The driving force behind Volkswagen’s most powerful V6 turbo engine” Adds an executive of the German company that ” The new ID.3 GTX Performance is for me the electric equivalent of our iconic sports compact car: the Golf GTI Clubsport“That’s it!

In both cases, the torque increases to 545 Nm. Speed ​​is limited to 180 km/h for GTX and 200 km/h for GTX Performance.

The running gear has also evolved to suit this version, with reinforced stabilizer bars and progressive steering. As standard, we find the adaptive regulation of DCC running gear with DCC Sport to improve road holding.

600 km range

The good news is that this new ID.3 GTX swaps the 77 kWh net battery (82 kWh gross) for a pack of 79 kWh net capacity (84 kWh gross capacity). Knowing that the AP550 electric motor is Volkswagen’s most efficient, we can expect a high range.

And this is the case, because the manufacturer plans a range of about 600 km on the WLTP mixed cycle. We’ll have more details when the car goes through clearance. For comparison, the current ID.3 equipped with the 77 kWh pack advertises a theoretical range of 573 km.

Note that this is the first time a GTX electric car has integrated one motor rather than two, as is the case with the new ID.7 Tourer GTX. Two engines would have made it possible to increase power, but also offer all-wheel drive. However, it is difficult to fit two engines in the small ID.3.

For charging, Volkswagen advertises a maximum power of 175 kW, which allows you to fill from 10 to 80% with electrons in 26 minutes with a fast charging station.

A sporty design

The GTX version is mandatory, the exterior design of the car evolves. There is a specific front bumper with new air intakes. A two-day running light is also visible at the bottom. Two 20-inch rims will also be available. The lower parts have been redesigned, as has the rear which accommodates the diffuser.

Inside, we continue with the GTX spirit. Already, we’re dealing with an all-new central infotainment screen, 12.9 inches. A screen that fits the rest of the ID.3 range (instead of 12 inches after restyling). Above all, the physical bar with the air conditioning buttons is now backlit (more practical in the dark…).

Like the ID.7 Tourer GTX, we get red stitching throughout the cabin and especially on the seats, a dedicated sports multifunction steering wheel and surfaces not seen in other finishes.

The big question is whether this version is a 4 or 5 seater. Remember that the ID.3 is only available in a 4-seater version with a larger 77 kWh battery, unlike its cousin the Che Cupra.

Price and Availability

Volkswagen has not yet announced pricing and availability for the ID.3 GTX and ID.3 GTX Performance. But you should expect a price of around 47,000 euros. Its cousin, the Cupra Born VZ XL will be launched in the third quarter of 2024 and will be available to order in France from June. Which gives us some clues to these ID.3s.