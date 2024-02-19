Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer: The manufacturer unveiled its long-range electric station wagon



The German manufacturer unveiled the tourer version of the ID.7, VW’s first electric station wagon that promises an autonomy of up to 687 km, a 400 volt interface that increases loading volume in less than 30 minutes and recharging from 10 to 80%. Accepts power up to 200 kW. A convincing recipe for an electric road car?

Presented as the successor to the Passat – still offered in the catalog with a thermal engine – the Volkswagen ID.7, which we tested in sedan version last November, has now been revealed in its station wagon version. Technical developments are contained, but the new format of this German’s bodywork is, in our opinion, worth seeing in terms of style or in the resulting practical aspects. Design-wise, even if it’s a matter of taste, we think this bodywork, which leans towards a shooting station wagon, is quite successful… well, in a Volkswagen way.

The maker is not known for taking design risks, preferring restraint which, according to some, often results in a recipe that gets better over time. What do you think, what do you think?

In any case, on its own, the ID.7 Tourer exudes a modern, well-proportioned style, with fairly short overhangs and a plunging front and rear. It must be said that the two-tone livery before our eyes, with its silver and black roof, reinforces the impression of a lower silhouette.

It should be noted that this ID.7 Tourer shows a CX of 0.24 for a frontal area of ​​2.45 m², which Volkswagen does not hesitate to describe as “extremely aerodynamic”. called!

Same dimensions, but with more trunk space

The resemblance to the Passat – also offered in an estate version and with which it shares the assembly line – is obvious. In terms of dimensions, this tourer version takes the dimensions of the sedan at 4.96 meters long, 1.86 meters wide excluding mirrors and approximately 1.53 meters tall. The wheelbase does not change at about 3 meters (2.97 m), which does not fail to free up space in the passenger compartment.

On the bow like a stern, IQ us. It gets a light lighting signature, resulting in a grille covered with a light strip, an illuminated logo as well as LED matrix headlights (technology Dynamic Light Assist) which provides impeccable visual comfort even at night.

At the rear, an LED strip runs right through the ID.7 for a lighting signature that goes unnoticed on the road. Volkswagen will also offer you to add layers with 3D LED lights, scanning brake lights or even sequential indicators.

If the dimensions between the sedan and the station wagon do not change, the trunk volumes naturally increase. In the so-called “normal” version, i.e. with the rear seat backs slightly inclined, the loading volume increases from 532 liters for the sedan to 545 liters for the tourer version.

In the cargo configuration, i.e. with the rear seats of row 2 in the vertical position, the trunk volume increases by 73 liters to 605 liters. Finally, with the rear trims folded down, the station wagon offers a rather generous 1,714 liters of space, which is 128 liters more, but it should be noted that the floor isn’t completely flat though.

Few will not fail to appreciate the loading width that is 1 meter between the wheel arches, the length that is close to 2 meters (1.95 m) or the possibility to choose a ski hatch that can be accessed by cutting the central armrest in two.

Two configurations and a new battery

The new ID.7 Tourer also features the latest generation electric engine called the “APP550”. Unit integrated in the rear axle that develops a power of 210 kW (286 hp) and a maximum torque of 545 Nm.

What changes next is the battery capacity, range and charging power. Thus, the ID.7 Tourer Pro integrates a battery with a net capacity of 77 kWh (82 kWh total capacity) just like the ID.7 Pro Sedan.

The Pro S version joins the ID.7 sedan and its Tourer version with a new pack of lithium-ion cells offering a net capacity of 86 kWh or 91 kWh in gross value. The largest in the manufacturer’s catalog.

According to VW’s predictions, this larger battery will allow the ID.7 Tourer Pro S to achieve a comfortable range of 687 km. Please note, this is only a manufacturer’s estimate as approval has not yet been received.

In terms of recharging power, nothing changes there either. We get the same 400 volt network with a maximum power of 175 kW for the 77 kWh battery and 200 kW for the 86 kWh version. Thus, in the first case, 10 to 80% recharge takes about 28 minutes while in the second case it takes 30 minutes for the same recharge.

In addition to fast direct current charging, these two versions will be able to benefit from 7 kW at the wallbox terminal and up to 11 kW of AC charging for charging on a three-phase network.



No autonomy is being talked about by Volkswagen for the ID.7 Tourer Pro and its 77 kWh pack. Approval stages will allow us to know a little more, but later. However, the firm points out that the ID.7 sedan version, based on the combined cycle, shows consumption between 14.1 and 16.3 kWh/100 km. Volkswagen has not yet announced the prices of the ID.7 Tourer.