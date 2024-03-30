Vladimir Putin wants his own game console to challenge Sony and Microsoft

Vladimir Putin wants Russia to develop its own video game consoles to compete with Sony and Microsoft. One of the two machines can be dedicated to cloud gaming.

© Pixabay

PS5 sales have clearly surpassed those of the Xbox series since the launch of the two machines in November 2020. Sony’s console sales crossed 50 million units last December, while Microsoft’s only sold 27 million units.’ Copies are sold.

Ultimately, the PS5 may well set the PS2 and its 160 million sales record. Sony’s dominance in the market has lasted for decades and is likely to continue for much longer…unless a new competitor comes along to put a spoke in its wheel. Vladimir Putin wants Russia to develop its own game consoles to shake up the market.

Vladimir Putin wants to compete with Sony and Microsoft with his game console

What if Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft saw an unexpected competitor enter the video game console market? The President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, instructed his government to organize the production of game consoles.

The first project will be assigned to VK, which specializes in the development of digital platforms. The group had its own video game studio before selling it in 2022. For its part, GS Group will take care of the subcontracted manufacturing of the devices. An industrialist specializes in manufacturing technical equipment, Especially telecommunications and microprocessor equipment.

Even Vladimir Putin wants to start creating A dedicated machine for cloud gaming. A way to overshadow Microsoft and its potential future 100% digital Xbox? maybe. The devices can take about ten years to build, Because no Russian actor has skills in this field.

Kommersant suggests that the Russian government has until June 15 to investigate the question of regulating the production of game consoles. In any case, we will have to be patient before we know more about these machines if the two projects see the light of day.

Remember that there are many recognized development studios in Russia such as Mundfish (Atomic Heart) or Sobaka Studio (9 Monkeys of Shaolin).