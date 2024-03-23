Vladimir Putin vows that those responsible will be “punished” after the attack that killed at least 133 people.

Vladimir Putin said all the attackers had been arrested and were trying to flee to Ukraine.

The Russian president assured the nation in a filmed speech on Saturday that “Four Straight Writers (attack)All those who shot and killed people »When they were arrested “Tried to escape and headed for Ukraine”. “According to preliminary information (investigators), The way was prepared on the Ukrainian side (allow them) cross the border (Russian) »He continued.

Vladimir Putin also assured this “All would be the authors, organizers and sponsors of this crime(ouch)Just and inevitably not punished.” “An unpredictable future awaits terrorists, murderers, inhumans. (…) : Punishment and Oblivion. They have no future.”He emphasized.

On Saturday morning, the Kremlin announced the arrest of eleven people, “Including four terrorists directly involved in the attack”. The four were arrested in Bryansk Oblast, which borders Ukraine and Belarus, after the Russian Investigative Committee clarified.

The Russian Security Services (FSB), for their part, assured that the arrested suspects have “Contacts” In Ukraine, without directly alleging that Kiev authorities took part in the attack.