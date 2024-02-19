News

Vladimir Putin says Ukraine is a “question of life and death” for Russia

by Le Figaro with AFP

Vladimir Putin during the 31st anniversary of the creation of national giant Gazprom on February 17.
Sputnik / Reuters

The Russian president called on the West to understand his country’s “state of mind” regarding Ukraine.

In an interview with journalist Pavel Zarubin and broadcast on Sunday February 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin assured that “what’s going on” Ukraine has it “A Question of Life or Death” For Russia while the West will only want “(improve one’s) strategic position”. In excerpts of the interview published on social networks, the head of the Kremlin believed that it is “important” For Russians and foreigners alike “To understand our state of mind, to understand how sensitive and important what is happening around Ukraine is for our country”.

The Russian president also discussed his recent interview with American host Tucker Carlson, who is very popular among conservatives. Vladimir Putin’s first interview with Western media since the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, was highly scrutinized. It has been viewed over 200 million times on X (formerly Twitter).

In this more than two-hour message to Americans and Europeans, Putin specifically asserted that Russia was defeated in Ukraine. “impossible” When he says he is ready for it “conversation” with westerners. On Saturday, the Russian president ordered his army to “TotalFrom the city of Avdiivka located in the Donetsk region ».

Source link

