Vladimir Putin asked voters to go to the polls to “decide the future” of the country

The Russian president, who is expected to win a fifth term, spoke in a video on the eve of the election.

“Dear citizens of Russia, dear friends …”. On the eve of the presidential election, Vladimir Putin urges voters to vote. “It is necessary to emphasize our unity and determination and move forward together. Every vote is important and meaningful” explained the president in a video broadcast on Channel One on Thursday, March 13.

“I ask you to participate in the polls and express your civic and patriotic status, vote for your candidate, the candidate of your choice for the successful future of our beloved. RussiaWho should win a fifth term added. Only you, Russian citizens, can decide the future of the homeland.

Kremlin leader says all voters want to see Russia “Prosperous, Strong, Free and Prosperous”. “We want to improve living standards and quality of life. so be it”, He pointed out. And to add: “Those who participated in the special operation (war in Ukraine) will also vote. They are an example for all Russians.” From Friday March 15 to Sunday March 17, Russian voters must decide on the name of the future president.