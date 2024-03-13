Vladimir Putin, an unsinkable leader?

After 25 years in power, Vladimir Putin wants to create a new world. He is sure to win the presidential election to be held from March 15 to 17.

Two days before a presidential election that he is certain to win, Vladimir Putin threatened nuclear war once again on Wednesday, March 13. Since 1999, he has been obsessed with restoring Russia’s lost power. Vladimir Putin, the former KGB spy-turned-warrior, somehow, without detours, demonstrates his power. “Russia’s mission is to build a new world”It assures.

He can stay in power till 2036

The Russian president has amended the constitution and will be able to stay in power until the age of 84 in 2036. Vladimir Putin’s new world includes the annexation of Crimea to Ukraine in 2014 and military intervention in Syria before the invasion of Ukraine in 2015. In 2022. It remains supported by the majority of the population, which is connected to a greater Russia and the traditional values ​​that it defends. In the Russian president’s new world, China is an ally against the West and Africa is a place to spread his anti-colonialist propaganda.