Vladimir Putin accuses Kiev of attacking Russian territories to “stop” presidential election

For the second day in a row, Russian energy sites are attacked by drones. Vladimir Putin sees the hand of the Ukrainians in this. "The main objective, (…) if they cannot undermine the presidential elections in Russia, is at least to try to prevent the citizens from expressing their will., Wednesday March 13, assured the Russian president in an interview with Rossia 1 channel and RIA Novosti press agency.

An oil refinery near Moscow was targeted. The site, located in Ryazan, about 200 km southeast of Moscow, One of the largest producers of fuel for Central Russia. “According to preliminary information, there are injuries”, writes Governor Pavel Malkov on Telegram. After the attack, “on fire” In this refinery.

Alexei Navalny’s former right-hand man attacked his home in Lithuania. Leonid Volkov, a Russian dissident in exile, was hospitalized after being attacked outside his home in Vilnius. Aged 43, Leonid Volkov is one of Russia’s leading opposition figures. was one of the lieutenants of Navalny died in custody in Russia On 16 February. People close to Navalny published photos showing injuries sustained by the rival, including a black eye, a red mark on his forehead and blood on one of his legs.

Emmanuel Macron France 2 and TF1, Thursday evening. After the completion of discussions in the National Assembly and Senate on the security agreement with Ukraine, the President of the Republic will give an interview to two channels. Heads of State will answer questions from Anne-Sophie Lapix (France 2) and Gilles Bouleau (TF1) live from the Elysée on the 8pm news.

l’The National Assembly said yes. French MPs on Tuesday evening gave broad support to the security agreement between Paris and Kyiv. Despite the absence of RN and opposition from LFI. They voted by 372 votes to 99 in favor of the French aid strategy for Ukraine, with the support of most of the LR, PS, environmentalists and the independent Liot group. During this non-binding vote.