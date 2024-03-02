Violent attack on star journalist sparks outrage in Senegal

The host of the very popular show, The MNF guest, Maimouna Ndour Faye is known for her outspokenness and her sometimes controversial positions. She has indicated in the past that she has received death threats.

The attack on the journalist between Thursday and Friday night near his home in Dakar has sparked outrage in Senegal, which has been plunged into a serious political crisis since earlier elections were postponed. ©Residential. The journalist and general director of the private channel 7TV was Maimona Andour Faye “Brutally attacked near his home and violently stabbed three times” in Dakar, the channel said in a press release. “She was rushed to hospital and is in stable condition.”, adds 7TV. The reason behind the attack is currently unknown.

The host of the very popular show, “The MNF Guest”, where she often receives political figures, Maimouna Ndour Faye is known for her outspokenness and her sometimes controversial positions. She has indicated in the past that she has received death threats.

Blood red clothes

On Friday morning, social networks relayed images showing the journalist lying on a stretcher, his clothes red with blood, his hand resting on his stomach. “I strongly condemn this cowardly and unforgivable act of violence against journalist Maimona Ndour Faye.”President Mackie Sale responded in a message on his X account. “Freedom of the press is a fundamental right that must be protected and respected in all circumstances. Violence of any kind cannot be tolerated, and those responsible for this aggression will have to answer for their actions before the courts.”he added.

Opposition coalition “Diomaye President” It was also condemned “brutal attack” And “disgusting” against the journalist and asked the authorities to do what is necessary to clarify the matter. At the end of the afternoon, several dozen journalists gathered in front of the 7TV premises to support their colleague, some with signs reading: “The Stubbed Press! Senegal is bleeding ».

Several of them called “Officials to ensure safety of journalists”. Political leaders from all over also came to support the journalist and reiterated their commitment to press freedom.