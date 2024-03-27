Vinicius Jr. still attracts ire in Spain

The clash between Brazil and Spain, which took place on the lawns of the legendary Santiago-Bernabeu Stadium on Tuesday evening, was anything but a friendly match. If the 22 artists put on a show in front of the Madrid public (3-3), there were also some moments of tension and tussle between the two teams in the front line: the Brazilian, Vinicius Junior, who performed very well by his usual standards as the leader of the Selecao. No goals, no assists but an attitude generally criticized by the Spanish press, which did not go unnoticed.

On Monday, the Real Madrid striker stood out in a poignant press conference where he expressed his difficulties playing football due to racist insults and other violent words from supporters in Spanish stadiums: “I’ve been watching this for a long time, and I feel more and more sad, I want to play less and less. No one supports me (…) I just want to play football, do the best for my club and my family and never see black people suffer.Breaking down in tears, the former Flamengo nugget revealed.

Most of Vinicius’ close friends in Brazil traveled to the Spanish capital to watch the match. His agents and other trusted people were with him in a very special match for him. However, everything was worth it for a wonderful evening at Vinicius. During the match, following a corner favorable to Brazil, Vinicius Jr. approached the Spanish defender, Aymeric Laporte, and then had his back to Brazil. The Real Madrid player then violently pushed him with his elbow. An action that few people noticed during the match but many internet users published on social networks. The La Roja defender also tweeted mockingly minutes after the final whistle. “Maybe he wanted to dance?”, Laporte wrote, accompanying her message with a laughing and dancing emoticon. Vinicius said during the press conference before the match that he wanted to “Football Rum” And don’t focus on extra sports stuff. His attitude towards Spain is in stark contrast to the image of Laporte as a pushing player that the Spanish player daily recalls. A.S..

Brought on in the 71st minute to replace Douglas Luiz, Vinicius Jr. remained on the bench for Brazil, recalls the newspaper. Brand. The Sao Goncalo native protested many of the bench’s actions after being substituted and complained about numerous refereeing decisions. After the final whistle, there was a fierce scuffle between the two benches. Indeed, Dani Carvajal scored a penalty on Galeno in the 94th minute. The Brazilian staff and all the substitutes jumped. Several members of the bench confronted the Spaniards, including Vinicius at the head of the Brazilian procession. The first collision hampered the smooth running of the match just minutes before, after a tough duel between Andrić and Mark Cucurella, which led to a harsh exchange between Vinny and Mikel Oyerzabal. Catalan Press, via Sports And Mundo Deportivo, also poked fun at Vinny this Wednesday morning in articles presenting his multiple episodes during the meeting. Once calmed down, Vinicius had a pleasant exchange with Luis de la Fuente and Joselu. Accustomed to spreading positive ink, the Brazilian press remained largely silent on Vinicius’s coup against Spain. Very few articles about it in the Atlantic…