Business

Vinci demanded 1.6 billion euros from the state

Photo of Admin Admin43 mins ago
0 42 1 minute read

The half-century-old project was abandoned in January 2018 after protesters occupied the site.

published


Update


Reading time: 1 minute

A man on a bicycle in front of a field in front of Notre-Dame-des-Landes airport on January 17, 2018, in Loire-Atlantique. (LOIC VENANCE/AFP)

French construction group Vinci is seeking 1.6 billion euros in compensation from the state for abandoning the airport project at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, of which it was to be the concessionaire, the Nantes administrative court announced on Wednesday, confirming the information. From the newspaper Western France.

During the hearing, the court considered two cases “Opposition to the State of the company Aéroports du Grand Ouest and its main shareholders (…) in connection with the abandonment of the airport project at Notre-Dame-des-Landes”Court wrote to AFP. “The compensation requested (by Vinci) amounts to 1.6 billion euros”, he clarified. Judgment will not be given “at least two weeks before”. “We do not comment on a process that is still ongoing”Vinci told AFP.

On January 17, 2018, the government abandoned construction of an airport at Notre-Dame-des-Landes in Loire-Atlantique, a controversial fifty-year-old project whose abandonment led to violent evictions and a land dispute. Redistribute land into Deferred Development Zones (ZAD). The concession company, Aéroport du Grand Ouest (AGO), 85% owned by Vinci, demanded compensation. “Several hundred million euros”declared Elizabeth Bourne, then Minister of Transport.

Keywords associated with this article

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin43 mins ago
0 42 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Romans-sur-Isre: URSSAF requests judicial liquidation of SFAM following unpaid debts

1 week ago

New Year’s Day 2024: Opening hours for Costco, Walmart, Target, Sam’s Club and more stores on Sunday, December 31 and Monday, January 1 | United States | Mix

January 4, 2024

Minor works are eligible again in 2024

1 week ago

case. Shop closures, the ability to adapt…, in Toulouse, why big stores are losing momentum

4 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button