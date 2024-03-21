Vinci demanded 1.6 billion euros from the state

French construction group Vinci is seeking 1.6 billion euros in compensation from the state for abandoning the airport project at Notre-Dame-des-Landes, of which it was to be the concessionaire, the Nantes administrative court announced on Wednesday, confirming the information. From the newspaper Western France.

During the hearing, the court considered two cases “Opposition to the State of the company Aéroports du Grand Ouest and its main shareholders (…) in connection with the abandonment of the airport project at Notre-Dame-des-Landes”Court wrote to AFP. “The compensation requested (by Vinci) amounts to 1.6 billion euros”, he clarified. Judgment will not be given “at least two weeks before”. “We do not comment on a process that is still ongoing”Vinci told AFP.

On January 17, 2018, the government abandoned construction of an airport at Notre-Dame-des-Landes in Loire-Atlantique, a controversial fifty-year-old project whose abandonment led to violent evictions and a land dispute. Redistribute land into Deferred Development Zones (ZAD). The concession company, Aéroport du Grand Ouest (AGO), 85% owned by Vinci, demanded compensation. “Several hundred million euros”declared Elizabeth Bourne, then Minister of Transport.