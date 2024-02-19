Videographer reproduces game trailer with real footage of Miami

French YouTuber CYRILmp4 traveled to Florida to compare elements of the trailer unveiled by Rockstar with “real life”.

“There’s a perfect playing field for Miami GTA 6“. Fine sandy beaches, luxury cars, dream villas, a breathtaking skyline or even the Everglades – this protected wetland in the south of Florida where hundreds of wild animal species live. Nothing is missing in the comparison video of videographer CYRILmp4, compares the trailer. Next Grand Theft Auto For “real life”.

In a video that aired two weeks ago, the YouTuber – especially known for his content – GTA 5 – A carbon copy of Vice City went to Miami, where a large part of the plot of the future part of the Rockstar Games license will take place.

Unveiled on the night of December 4, 2023 – a few hours before the announcement officially planned by the publisher – the trailer shows a colorful and detailed city, where most of the atmosphere is a graphic success.

A fascinating analogy

To test the consistency of the elements put forward by Rockstar, Cyril – in particular – used a drone to reproduce the aerial scenes in the trailer. The resemblance to the skyscrapers along the beach in Miami Beach is striking.

The French videographer also ventured into the famous “Little Havana” and “Wynwood” neighborhoods featured in the trailer. as well as the port of Miami where he managed to reproduce the scene of a boat moving at full speed.

The first trailer for GTA 6 174 million views on YouTube. It is the second most viewed video in the history of video games behind the trailer Subway Surfers (which has over 361 million views).

A launch date for the game has not been announced by Rockstar. For the first time in the franchise’s history, one of the playable characters will be a woman – Lucia – from Latin America.