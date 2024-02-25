video. Top 14 – Over 100m effort against Parisian Paniac Dakuvacano Racing 92

This Saturday evening, Paris winger Paniasi Dakuvaca lit up the derby with all his talent. The Fijian scored his first try of the season in the second half. Starting from his goal, he finished a few seconds later in Racing 92. Magic.

We were playing in the 64th minute of the Paris derby when lightning struck the Paris La Defense Arena. While Racing 92 was in a strong moment, Peniasi Dakuvaca decided to strike the match single-handedly.

After receiving an opposing kick, the Parisian winger was forced to return to his in-goal to outrun the Ile-de-France defence. That’s when Pratibha did the rest.

After making the initial difference, he broke through the opposition defense line with a perfectly executed overhand kick. Once the ball was received, he showed his rare pace in the rugby world to cover the last 70 meters with tiresome ease. Racing defenders can only observe damage.

With a total run of 127 metres, Dakuwaka scored the undisputed try of the season. This composition is in the video.

With this victory over the Racing 92 field, Stade France strengthened its leadership position.