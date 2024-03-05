Video: They were fishing in Florida when several sharks surrounded them and brutally attacked them

Several sharks surprised a group of fishermen off the coast of Florida by attacking a boat’s engine, which had visible teeth marks on it. The incident, which took place about 30 kilometers east of Cape Canaveral, was recorded in a video that has started circulating on social networks.

According to guide Jamie Glassner of Fin & Fly Fishing Charters, the company that owns the boat, the incident happened on Monday, February 26. It all started when a man from New York, who hired a charter fishing service, was struggling to remove a 5.5 kg red snapper from the water. When the fish surfaced, a shark began to eat it. Seconds later, more of these dangerous creatures began to appear.

In the video, you can see how many sharks start directly attacking the engine of the boat. One of them hits him with a heavy headbutt, while the other starts biting him. In the second recording, filmed minutes later, you can see how the shark circles the boat. An animal also tightens the rope on the boat with its teeth and begins to swim until it finally breaks.

“I’ve been doing this for almost 20 years and I’ve never seen anything like this,” Glasner said in an interview with the Miami Herald. Regarding the surprise attack, he said “maybe it is related to the vibration of the boat.” “I’m not sure, but they definitely wanted to attack the fishing motor,” he concluded.

“The same thing happened to us and the shark broke our engine,” commented one of the users in the publication. For its part, the Fin & Fly Fishing Charters account responded that “I was afraid the same thing would happen to them” but that “luckily it was just some simple teeth marks that could be fixed with spray paint from Walmart”: “It was crazy, We definitely didn’t want to fall into the water,” they added.

Fin & Fly Fishing Charters is a fishing charter company that provides tours along the Florida coast. “We offer complete boat rental services with guides with years of experience, as well as professional quality equipment,” the company details on its official website. Includes: fishing license, bait and lures, refrigerator with ice and photos of the best moments.

