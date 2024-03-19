Video: They arrested a 16-year-old boy who threatened bathers at a beach in Florida with a gun

Body camera footage from a Volusia County Sheriff’s Office deputy shows a teenager being chased by police with guns drawn on a busy Florida beach. Credit: Instagram @volusia.sheriff

Felixander Solis-Guzman, A 16-year-old teenager caused commotion and chaos after an armed confrontation with a group of youths enjoying spring vacation at the beach. New Smyrna in Florida.

The incident, which occurred at approximately 3:45 a.m. on Thursday, March 14, led authorities to intervene immediately after being alerted by screams from the crowd that indicated the presence of a weapon. “We heard the crowd yelling and someone yelling ‘He’s got a gun!'”Office officials said Volusia County SheriffAccording to the accompanying reports of CBS News, WKMG in Orlando.

The quick action of sheriff’s deputies, who arrived on the scene armed and ready to defuse the situation, was recorded on body camera video. “They saw a young criminal pointing a gun at another person.”commented Sheriff Mike Chitwood To WKMG. Solis-GuzmanWhen he noticed the presence of the police, he fled to the beach without dropping his weapon, he added. Chitwood.

Florida State Attorney Announces Felixander Solis-Guzman Will Be Prosecuted As An Adult (Volusia Sheriff’s Office)

When he was cornered, the teenager went into the ocean where he disposed of the weapon and a black bag before surrendering to authorities. Both items were recovered by agents, as confirmed by the chain CNN.

There was a black bag 20 small plastic bags filled with marijuana. “What we have here is a petty criminal Orange County“, armed, who decided to come to our beach because he intended to sell drugs,” he said Sheriff Chitwood. Despite the tense situation, deputies reported that no one was injured during the incident.

After his arrest, Solis-Guzman He faces multiple charges including illegal possession of a firearm, resisting arrest, tampering with evidence and assault.

Before being caught, the teenager fled from the police by throwing the gun into the sea. (Volusia Sheriff’s Office)

This State Attorney’s Office of the Seventh Judicial Circuit of Floridain charge RJ Larizaannounced Friday that the juvenile will be prosecuted as an adult: “This teenager brought drugs and a gun to Volusia Beach during spring break. “He will now face serious consequences for the adult charges and his reckless actions.”declared Lariza on social networks x.

Solis-Guzman was taken to the Volusia Family Resource Center for processing before being transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice. Additionally, he was found to have seven outstanding no-bail warrants in Orange County, including armed robbery and probation violation.

During his first court appearance on Saturday, he was denied bail and assigned a public defender, he confirmed. CBS News. To date, no additional information has been provided about how the youth obtained the gun or why he displayed it on the beach.