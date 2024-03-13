Video – Rihanna, Beyonce… Very Expensive Private Concert

Singer Rihanna has come under fire after spending last week in India for a private concert. A show for the son of an Indian billionaire worth between six and nine million dollars.

Dear planet stars. For the first time since the 2023 Superbowl, singer Rihanna returned to the stage during a private concert in India on Friday to celebrate the pre-wedding celebration of the son of Asia’s richest man, billionaire Mukesh Ambani.

The weekend-long party served as a preparatory event for Anant Ambani’s wedding to his fiancee Radhika Merchant, daughter of an Indian pharmaceutical industry tycoon.

24 million dollars for Beyonce!

According to some media, the Barbados icon will pocket between 6 and 9 million dollars for the service which is described by some as a minimum service. A stamp that did not fail to provoke a reaction, with many denouncing the contradiction between the show, which was launched by a businessman working in the oil sector in particular, and Rihanna’s environmental commitments.

The controversy is reminiscent of that which surrounded Beyonce’s private concert in Dubai in 2023. The one hour show earned her… 24 million dollars!

Discover Christophe Beaugrand’s offbeat news every day in Bonjour! TF1 rider. You can watch live or rewatch columns on TF1 Info and streaming on TF1+.