Video – Navalny’s death: “It is very fashionable to accuse Putin”, the spokesman of the Russian embassy in France reacts

Alexander Makogonov, spokesman for the Russian Embassy in France, was the guest of the LCI this Tuesday evening. He was questioned about the death of Russian rival Alexei Navalny, who died on Friday. The spokesman invited the West to leave this “internal” Russian file in the hands of Russian investigators.

He says he came “Put the church back in the center of the village”. The spokesman of the Russian Embassy in France, Alexander Makogonov, was a guest of the LCI this Tuesday, February 20. Asked about the death of Russian rival Alexei Navalny, who died last Friday, the spokesman began by expressing regret for the trial brought to Moscow in the case. Before urging Western countries to leave the investigation in the hands of Russian authorities.

Moscow says it has “nothing to hide”

Faced with a video of the protester’s mother, calling on Vladimir Putin to give it to him “without delay”, His son’s body remains unmoved, a spokesman for the Moscow embassy said. If he describes these feelings of mother as “Natural and very understandable”, He defends the decision of the Russian authorities. “An investigation into the circumstances of his death is ongoing.” “There is a medical and forensic assessment, his body is in the hands of experts”, He indicated, though declined to specify, the location of the remains, which he found to be a non-issue.

But this is not the only request that the spokesperson brushed aside. While France wants an independent investigation into the death of Alexei Navalny at its penal colony in the Arctic, an embassy spokesman responded that it “Internal Affairs of Russia”. “Therefore the investigation belongs to the judicial services and the Russian authorities”He argued on the LCI set. “We have nothing to hide, but we can do this investigation on our own.”

Using the mirror argument, Alexander Makogonov, however, continued by calling for an independent investigation, specifically cited. “Events in Bucha”in Ukraine. As a reminder, on May 6, 2022, Amnesty International published the results of its investigation that Russian forces were responsible for the massacre of 637 Ukrainians. On 22 December, another investigation also found a unit guilty of the massacre: the 234th Moscow Parachute Regiment. On the contrary, none of the various versions presented by Moscow about the massacre are supported by evidence.

If Paris asks for an independent investigation of Navalny, it is above all to find out if there is a “criminal element”, an avenue rejected by the official investigation. While awaiting these results, Alexei Navalny’s widow undoubtedly places the responsibility for this death on the Russian president. “Putin killed my husband”A few hours after the announcement of the death, launched Yulia Navalny in Munich.

A spokesman for the Russian embassy in Paris denies another allegation. “Today, it is very fashionable to blame and blame Russia, and especially President Vladimir Putin, for all the evils and all the crimes in the world”Alexander Makogonov reacted to our set. “He’s not the president. who personally went to kill Navalny”He then quipped before half-heartedly scolding Yulia Navalnaya for participating in the death. “If she wanted to keep him with her, maybe she should have.” She added, referring to her husband’s return to Moscow after being hospitalized in Germany.

Asked at LCI about these death allegations, the ambassador repeated them “Investigation in progress” And it is “Too early to accuse anyone, especially President Putin.” “He may be the last person on the planet interested in Navalny’s death”He said, by way of conclusion. “He was a prisoner like no other.” a prisoner “like others”, perhaps, but a death whose memory cannot be saluted in Russia. The family still has no body to bury. And this weekend, a Russian judge sentenced at least 150 people arrested during a tribute to Alexei Navalny to prison.