video. “I can’t wait for this flight to be over…” From the window, he sees the isolated wing of the Boeing

In the United States, a flight from San Francisco to Boston had to divert to Denver after the plane’s wing separated mid-flight.

A passenger on United Flight 354 bound for Boston, United States was inspired to look out the window on February 8. Mid-flight, he saw the nose of the right wing detach from the plane, a Boeing 757-200, as reported by Fox News. “I looked out the window and the whole side of the wing was destroyed,” the man told US media. “There was a bit of panic at first, but the pilot came, looked, took pictures, talked to the guys on the ground and said ‘go to Denver’, there shouldn’t be any problems.”

Birds struck on takeoff

The passenger filmed the scene himself, commenting: “The wing closed during takeoff in San Francisco and we’re about to land. I can’t wait for this flight to be over.”
After an emergency landing in Denver, 165 passengers of the United flight boarded the new plane. The incident may have been caused by birds that were hit by the plane during takeoff.

