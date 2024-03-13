video. He lived 72 years in an iron lung: Paul Alexander died

See my news

American Paul Alexander, Also known as ” The Man with the Iron Lung“, died on Monday March 11, 2024 at the age of 78 years of ageHis relatives made an announcement on the godfundme.com website.

From the age of six, when he contracted poliomyelitis, An infectious disease that invades the nervous system, lived Paul Alexander An iron lung. This metal box allowed him to breathe properly, for several hours a day.

A great lawyer

If Paul Alexander needed the help of an iron lung to survive (read below)He still decided to build Study During his young years. So it happened a lawyerand is in the root Some publications.

After “spending her life helping others,” as those close to her suggest, A Raising funds was started in November 2022 to help the old man. Paul Alexander could have found himself In financial trouble After being stealing Abuse of her fragile health by unscrupulous people.

His brother, PhilipWanted to send a message to those who supported him during this painful period:

I am so grateful to everyone who donated to my brother’s fundraiser. This allowed him to live his last years without stress. It will also help pay for his funeral during this difficult time. PhilipBrother of Paul Alexander

Poliomyelitis, a nearly eradicated disease

Used for the first time In 1928 On a child at Boston Children’s Hospital, an iron lung makes it possible Treat respiratory muscle paralysis (often caused by poliomyelitis), the green indicates the annexation of the Regional Hospital Museum.

Metal machines allow Create artificial respiration By movements of chest pressure and depression. The sick person thus enters the box, only his head comes out.

<a href="https://twitter.com/DallasTexasTV/status/1767869373094523033?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1767869373094523033%7Ctwgr%5E7ea1f900fa09681328b2ddff4ffcbc8be1e8d1fc%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bfmtv.com%2Finternational%2Famerique-nord%2Fetats-unis%2Fetats-unis-l-homme-qui-vivait-dans-un-poumon-de-fer-a-cause-de-la-polio-depuis-72-ans-est-mort_AN-202403130478.html" title="Ouvre twitter.com" target="_blank" rel="noopener">See the tweet</a>

In the 1950s, during the poliomyelitis epidemic, also known as “polio”, the use of metal boxes made it possible. save Many lives. Especially that children, According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the disease mainly affects people under the age of five.

Obsolete machine

from, to use The machine remains minority “It was today replace By insufflation of air into the respiratory tract (…) fansVery sophisticated, which allows the characteristics of respiratory support to be adjusted with great precision,” the association clarifies on its website.

Polio, for its part, has Almost eliminated Worldwide, even the World Health Organization (WHO) is worried about the resurgence of the disease in 2022, where the virus was found in sewage in London, but also in New York.

Today, poliomyelitis is still prevalent Afghanistan and at Pakistan, According to WHO data, dating from October 2023.

