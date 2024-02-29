video. Due to a shortage of servers, a restaurant in Cahors is equipped with a robot

necessary

The manager of the Cap 180 restaurant in Cahors has invested in a robot to carry dishes to the dining room. A choice of reason more than heart: No candidate has been found to fill it.

A robot, for nothing better. At Cape 180 Restaurant, at Cahorse Aerodrome, a solution to the recruitment problem was to be found. “We face a shortage of staff, we’re packed every lunchtime and we have customers who need to eat very quickly to get back to work,” explains manager Geoffrey Rumps, who finally hit the wall. . December.

For several months he was looking for staff to provide room service. He received only 3 CVs. Candidates tried but did not continue: catering was not for them after all. Boss thus finds himself alone to ensure 60 to 70 seats, every meal and bar service. His partner in the kitchen, Stephanie Fourmi, was also in dire straits. The four-person team was reduced to just two. “After a while, we had to resign ourselves and make a choice. If we fail to meet the needs of our customers, the risk is to let them go elsewhere,” the manager continues. There is no question that his room with a view of the airfield runway will be empty, which is packed every lunchtime in this fast-growing South Cahors activity area.

Thus in early February Robot Bella joined the team without a CV and cover letter. “It’s programmed with our room plan and moves to take the order from the kitchen to the table. The customer then collects the plates, their aperitif or their coffee on the tray. As soon as the robot detects that “it’s not overweight there, He goes straight back to the kitchen. He knows to the millimeter where he should stop,” explains the restaurateur.

Up to 35 plates

This robot can carry 35 plates and 40 kg weight. 20,000 euros, an intelligent machine at the bac +3 level, which successfully passed its trial period. “I understand, it sounds strange, but customers have become very familiar with the robot. For us it cannot replace anyone, it is an aid that allows us to save time and that gives us a lot of relief”, he clarified. , indicating that recruitment is pending. open Some customers made the trip out of curiosity to find this famous robot waiter, appointed with the face of a cat, which meows when its head is bumped.

During this time, Geoffrey Ruemps is in charge of “maintaining links and relationships”. Plates are filling the floor at Bella, which will also serve on the terrace on sunny days. Be careful, the robot slows down as soon as it passes through a narrow kitchen entrance, and doesn’t hesitate to say “I can’t pass” when it encounters an obstacle. He also wishes “bon appetit”. Like a waiter in the flesh. or nearly so.