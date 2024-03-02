video. Chronic Pain: Neurostimulator implanted in two patients for the first time in Gers

necessary

For the first time in Gers, patients were implanted with spinal cord neurostimulators at Ach Hospital. A last resort device to combat chronic pain. informed.

In France, just over a hundred neurological surgeons and specialized anesthetists perform this particular intervention: the implantation of a spinal neurostimulator. In the region, there are even fewer. This Thursday, February 29, Auch Hospital welcomed two patients. First, in Gers, to benefit from this revolutionary treatment for pain.

At 8:30 am, the first of them is already installed in the operating room. Around the age of forty, he suffered from “Feld Back Surgery Syndrome”. After the first operation for back pain, the pain still hasn’t disappeared.

During the procedure the spine is visible via live X-ray.

In the case of chronic pain of neuropathic origin and after the failure of various treatment options, the last resort to relieve patients can be the introduction of a neurostimulator. This technique has been around for decades. It uses electrical impulses to block pain signals from reaching the brain.

Hide the pain

Non-invasive, the surgery lasts about an hour and is fully reimbursed by Social Security. Obviously, it is subject to prior multi-disciplinary evaluation and well-defined criteria.

This Thursday, surrounded by his team, L’Isle-Jourdain’s anesthetist Dr Jean-Mathieu Mastantuno, is at work. “We will activate the motor fibers of the spinal cord and block this pain signal. We can take the example of a level crossing at which the train will have motor fibers and the car will have sensory fibers. When the train passes, the barriers are low and the cars cannot pass,” That explains.

Electrodes are implanted percutaneously, using a needle, into the spinal cord.

After the electrode is implanted percutaneously (through the skin), the patient is awake. It is then connected to a computer to stimulate the painful area. Then the person feels a tingling in the treated area, which covers the pain: this is paresthesia. If the intervention is successful, the electrode is connected to the neurostimulator which is then implanted under the skin. It works like a pacemaker.

One in five French people is affected by chronic pain

According to a white paper published in 2017 by a French company for the study and treatment of pain, more than 12 million French people suffer from chronic pain, or one in five French people. Pain is the number one reason for consultation in general practitioners and emergency services.

During the procedure, stimulation of the painful area is carried out.

For example, in 2019, only 243 patients received treatment for chronic pain. In total, 70% of sufferers do not receive appropriate treatment for their pain. An observation that hasn’t really changed today.

In France, neurostimulator implantation is little practiced, not because of its complexity, quite the opposite. “It’s not an interesting enough surgery for a neurosurgeon,” the anesthesiologist insists. Furthermore, intervention brings little return to specialization. Not to mention the numerous departures and closings of pain treatment centers in France. Dr. Mastantuno and Dr. For Bobbett, with whom he is partnering to increase the number of interventions at Auch Hospital, relief for his suffering patients seems to be a priority.

“We aim to do fifty such operations in a year,” says the doctor. An ambition that, in the long run, could make Oskitane Hospital the largest center for pain treatment, ahead of Purpan.

Pain Treatment Center in Gers

At a time when medical care is under discussion in France, Auch Hospital is doing well by accelerating its development with this partnership. This comes in two ways: the establishment of neurostimulators and development within the establishment of a pain control center. A unique initiative in the region.

“For several years, the hospital had a “chronic pain” structure. It is a consultation that we have,” explains the management of the establishment represented by Sylvie Lecarriere. Psychologists, nurses and doctors receive patients in consultation (funded by ARS. Occitani, editor’s note).

Every year, around 500 consultations are conducted. Today, two anesthetists from Lislois, Dr. Mastantuno and Dr. This medical offer by Bobet has just been completed. “This is a different level because we’re going to do actions, we’re going to do treatments.”

regional influence

This Thursday, February 29, the intervention concerning two patients is therefore part of a brand new project organized by the Austin Hospital Center: the deployment of a health cooperation group for the treatment of pain. Good news for patients who will see shorter consultation times.

According to the findings of the French Society for the Study and Treatment of Pain, less than 3% of chronic pain patients benefit from treatment in a specialized center. According to the organization, there is a huge lack of resources. In hospitals, pain centers are becoming increasingly rare and understaffed.

“Our model is based on a short hospitalization during which the patient can see several specialists. The care has improved a lot. Everyone worked in the medical community of the establishment to enable us to sign this partnership”, Dr. Mastanuno adds.

In addition, doctors will be covered by the Sector 1 agreement. So patients will not have to pay more fees, Dr. Bobbet confirms. This initiative will not only benefit the local people but also the neighboring divisions.