Video – Attacks in the Red Sea: French military shoots down Houthi drone by helicopter for the first time

A National Navy Panther helicopter destroyed a drone launched by the Houthis on Wednesday, March 20. Images released by the French Army. This is the first time such firing has been carried out by the army.

It is the first. During the night from Tuesday to Wednesday, a French Navy Panther helicopter destroyed a Houthi drone in the Red Sea. A shot from which the French army disseminated images on the social network X. For its part, it indicates the European military operations conducted in the area. on the platform K “On March 20, when he was providing close protection For Operation Aspides in the Red Sea“A helicopter on board a French destroyer shot down a Houthi drone threatening commercial navigation.”.

Since the end of 2023, two multi-mission French frigates – Alsace and Languedoc – have been deployed off the coast of Yemen to protect maritime traffic, which is threatened by the Houthi rebels. However, the army did not specify where the helicopter responsible for the firing took off from. This is the shot “first world”said Didier Francois, an expert on conservation issues at LCI.

Panther helicopter, an affordable device

Used for the first time in these conditions, the Panther helicopter is armed with a 7.62 mm caliber MAG 58 machine gun. A much less expensive device than the commonly used Aster missiles, “About twenty euros”, Confirms Didier François. This helicopter, however, requires real expertise. “You have to be able to get on track, be able to get the helicopter off the ground so it can position itself at the right speed and at the right altitude on the intercept trajectory.” clarifies the expert.

“It’s a historic blow. Navy pilots specialize in maritime aviation, but with wind and sea heat, helicopters go a long way. It’s a pilot’s skill to defeat a drone and that’s what he’s going to do. Shoot.”, adds Lucas Mangett, Grand Reporter at LCI. On 10 December, the frigate Languedoc had to fire an Aster 15 anti-aircraft missile as two drones headed straight for it.