Very bad news for the upcoming anticipated game

League of Legends is expanding and the games are growing. Unfortunately, the most expected one comes to give us bad news. After years of silence, the riot has come to destroy all hope, it hurts.

League of Legends’ reputation is well established. The Riot Games title continues to bring together many players and always creates an event in every eSport competition. Such is the success that its universe has expanded to several other games as well Legends of Runnetera Or Magseeker. As of late, Riot Games has also started talking about a massive game, an MMORPG. Eagerly waiting, he did not give any news for some time

The end of the MMORPG League of Legends?

It will soon be 5 years that Riot Games has been working on the League of Legends MMORPG and it is promising. Since then, fans have been waiting continuously. The game manages to stay very sane. There were never any gameplay reveals or scenes. Greg Street cautioned that there is no guarantee that the title will ever be released. “There is no guarantee that this game will be available. We’re optimistic, but you never know until it happens.”But, there you go, still nothing, except the bad news that just dropped: the project has been reset, explained Riot’s vice president.

It was on X that a sad ad was found. “After much thought and discussion, we decided to reschedule the project some time ago. This decision was not easy, but it was necessary. The initial vision wasn’t that different from what you can play today.”Riot’s co-founder explains, Mark Merrill. Although he doesn’t give many details about the progress of the project, it does mean that four years of work have been put aside, or at least partially. On the social network, the person explained that the League of Legends MMORPG was not original enough in its current state, and was close to all other games of the genre. “To truly do justice to RuneTerra’s potential and meet expectations (…), we need to do something that amounts to a truly significant evolution”He then declares.

No news, good news

For developers, reset doesn’t just mean going back to a class. The teams were also shaken. Merrill cites the arrival of Fabrice Condominas on the project, as the new executive producer, as an example. He is already known for his work at BioWare, EA and Riot. As the co-founder explains, this reinvigorated and inspired the studio. As you may have understood, League of Legends MMORPGs are desirable. If nothing changes along the way we will have to wait at least 3 or 4 years to get the information. The CEO is aware of the fans’ enthusiasm, but advises them not to be too hasty. As he himself says “No news is good news, because it means we’re working hard”.