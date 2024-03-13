USA

Venezuela has banned Argentine planes from flying over its airspace

The measure affects all Argentinian aircraft seeking to pass through Venezuelan airspace.

President Nicolas Maduro’s government announced the closure of Venezuelan airspace to Argentine aircraft, in response to the seizure of a Venezuelan-Iranian aircraft detained in Argentina for a terrorism investigation.

“Venezuela exercises full sovereignty over its airspace, and reiterates that no aircraft coming or going from Argentina can fly over our territory,” Venezuela’s foreign minister, Yvan Gil, said on his X account, earlier on Twitter.

A Boeing 747 of a Venezuelan airline Amtrasur He was detained by Argentine authorities on June 8, 2022 after running out of fuel.

The plane, which was carrying Venezuelan and Iranian crew members, was detained at Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires.

