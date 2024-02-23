Veness blasted Beziers and regained the lead of Pro D2

Despite a heavily overhauled team traveling to Rabain, it is Bitterois who is the first to prove dangerous. The most prolific team in Pro D2 at the start of the match, ASBH did not live up to its reputation and after a positive sequence from Venes’ 22m, it was Georgian Pilar Akhaladze who flattened the force behind the line (10th). In the absence of usual scorer Samuel Marx, it is full-back Victor Dreuil who makes the difference. RC Vanes had a chance to come back but a Breton scrum was penalized five meters from the line.

Beziers returns to play in the Vanes camp and after a pass through the legs of Nana-Williams, Paul Alquier catches the ball and gets rid of his opposite number for his third in three games this season (25th). ASBH is now 14-0 on the RCV pitch, and without a good chunk of its senior players. This second attempt has the merit of sensitizing the locals. Former Stade Franchise player Alex Arate breaks through the defense before being caught in front of the line. After several periods of play, hooker Pat Leafa scored his 8th try of the season (30th). Before the break, Vanes would score another try through Michael Ruru, who played defense in the off (39th). The advantage is 17 to 14 for Beziers at half-time.

Vanes blasts Beziers after the break

Vanes finished the first period very strongly and started the second at the same pace. Breton continues to play time and weaken the Bitterois defence, making several mistakes in front of his line. Twice, Vanes ends up in goal but an opposing player is down. After another foul on 22 metres, scrum half Goillot is caught by the patrol leaving his team on 14. Maxime Lafage misses a penalty despite looking good in his ropes. The former Bayonne player improves the situation moments later and brings both teams back on equal terms (17-17, 56th).

In numerical superiority, RCV took control of the scoreboard for the first time in the game in the 59th. The ball comes out quickly and after two passes after contact, former Racing 92 Anton Bressler is in support for the conclusion. With the conversion, the score is 24-17 for Breton, who will go into the fourth. After a crisp start to the game, Paul Surano broke through the opposition line and sent Enzo Benmagal out wide to slot home Venez’s fourth try (62nd). Inferiority, Beziers would have conceded 17 points!

ASBH is no longer there and suffers Breton’s wrath in this second period. Michael Ruru sees space around the ruck and lays it back inside for his fullback Surano, who launches, finishes behind the line (68th). Vanes holds his offensive bonus and will secure it in the 74th after 50-22. The ball is spread, Beziers’ defense slides badly and Ruru scores a double in the corner. Mass has been said. An improved victory for Vennes (45-17), which allows Breton to temporarily take the lead in the championship, while awaiting the result of Provence Rugby in Soyeaux-Angouleme, this Friday.