Sports

Vendée Globe 2020-2021: Clarice Kramer did not cheat, according to jury

Photo of Admin Admin27 mins ago
0 33 2 minutes read

On Saturday 2 March, Clarisse Kramer and Tanguy Le Turcaise were tried by an international jury reconstituted at the request of French Sailing Federation President Jean-Luc Denechau.

“No Misconduct”

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin27 mins ago
0 33 2 minutes read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Griezmann will “do everything to take part” in the Olympic Games.

2 weeks ago

After trailing twice, Bayer Leverkusen eliminated Stuttgart in the German Cup

4 weeks ago

Kylian Mbappé’s unusual anecdote after the visit of Real Madrid

January 18, 2024

Angola: Controversy at the end of the match, Fenex refused a clear penalty?

January 15, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button