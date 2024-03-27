Vegovi, the revolutionary treatment against obesity, finally arrives in Israel

After a long wait, Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk’s drug Wegovi will be available for purchase in the Jewish state from next week, the daily reported on Tuesday. Mariv.

Available in the United States from 2021, the use of Vegovi injection has proven to be the most effective of all weight loss treatments today and results in very significant weight loss for patients. It will gradually replace the “Sexenda” injection. According to Mariv, an injection for a low dose of 0.25 mg will cost 600 shekels (over 150 euros). This dose can be increased to 2.4 mg, resulting in significant weight loss. The price of the injection is the same as the price of the previous version “Sexenda” when it came to Israel. This cost should decrease because the injection will probably be covered by additional insurance. According to recent data, Vegovy injection is not only beneficial for weight loss: it significantly reduces the risk of heart attack and stroke, which may also favor its inclusion in the medicine basket in Israel.