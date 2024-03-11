“VAR exists!”, Keita rages at the referee in the locker room corridor

Nantes’ president, Valdemar Keita, let out his anger in the corridor of the Velodrome locker room at referee Francois Lataxier for not awarding his team a penalty for Marseille’s two hands.

Nantes left Marseille very angry on Sunday. Moments after the Canaries’ (2-0) loss at the Velodrome, club president Valdemar Keita expressed his anger at referee Francois Lataxier and his assistants for not awarding a penalty despite a handball from Chancel Mbemba. Strike from Mostafa Mohamed (50th), who then touches Bamo Meite. The referee allowed the game to be played without being called by the video assistant to give an opinion or refute it.

“New technology means nothing if you don’t test it”

“VAR exists, we’re tired of it at the end, we’re tired of it,” Keita repeated to the refereeing trio, according to images captured by Amazon Prime Video. “All the TV is talking about it. There are two hands like that, but it’s unbelievable. There’s VAR. The new technology doesn’t mean anything if you don’t check. There’s a huge hand.”

After walking away from the referee’s locker room, the Franco-Polish businessman reiterated his weary up. “Honestly, you’re tired of all these people staring at you,” he fumes. The Nantes residents felt themselves wronged by another penalty not whistled in the first half for handball again from Mbemba (36th). That also led Nantes’ coach, Jocelyn Gorvanek, to a lengthy tirade against the refereeing.

“It’s hard to accept,” he said. “The problem arises from many situations, but not only this evening, railed Gorvanek. Since the beginning of the season, controversial pictures have been discussed. Sometimes, the referee comes, sometimes he doesn’t come to see. Suddenly he believes. That there There is a hand, suddenly he thinks there is no hand, this creates trouble and anger among all actors.”

Even the technician was furious with the warning after showing his incomprehension. “It’s scandalous, it’s a shame,” he concluded. “I didn’t say anything special. I just showed a bit of nervousness. But if the referee doesn’t understand that when you’re a Ligue 1 coach there’s a bit of nervousness, a bit of tension… I never spoke. Bad for the referee. , nor insulted anyone on the field. I’m not going to start now. They put cards to show pseudo authority. I find it unfair, it adds to the difficulty.”