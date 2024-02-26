Values ​​to follow in Paris and Europe – 02/26/2024 at 08:38

* AXA AXAF.PA said on Friday it has entered into a share repurchase agreement with the investment services provider under which the group undertakes to repurchase its own shares for a maximum amount of 1.6 billion euros.

* CASINO CASP.PA – A commercial court in Paris should deliver its ruling on Monday on the group’s accelerated safeguard plan project.

* Ayvens, of which SOCIETE GENERALE SOGN.PA is the majority shareholder, will acquire 500,000 vehicles from the STELLANTIS STLAM.MI group by 2026, the two companies announced in a joint press release published on Monday.

* SAINT-GOBAIN SGOB.PA announced on Monday it is acquiring the outstanding shares of CSR Ltd in Australia, targeting about 2.7 billion euros.

* TEMENOS TEMN.S said on Monday its board of directors had formed an independent committee to review allegations by short seller Hindenburg Research, sending the stock down about 30%.

* ROCHE ROG.S and NOVARTIS NOVN.S – Xolair, an asthma drug sold by both groups, significantly reduced allergic reactions in people with multiple, severe food allergies in a late-stage trial, researchers reported Sunday.

* Lufthansa LHAG.DE said on Sunday it wanted to push ahead with its wage talks after the Verdi union demanded higher wage increases for the company to avert a new strike.

* Barclays BARC.L – An American judge ruled on Friday that the bank faces a class action from shareholders who accuse it of securities fraud. Barclays disclosed in March 2022 that it has sold more than $15.2 billion in ETNs (structured notes) over the past five years, while issue volumes are controlled by regulators.

* GSK GSK.L said on Monday that its oral gonorrhea drug met its primary endpoint in a late-stage trial.

* BANCO BPM BAMI.MI – Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday that 25% of the capital of the third largest bank changed hands on the Milan stock exchange last month. The stock market’s supervisory body, Consob, scrutinizes these transactions.

