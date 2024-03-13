Valerian: Here’s Why This Plant Can Benefit You

Valerian is a plant that has been used for its medicinal properties since ancient Greece. Valerian is known to be effective in reducing sleep disorders. The benefits of valerian also work on stress and anxiety.

It can be found in tablets or powder form. Known for its medicinal properties, valerian can be recommended as a replacement for certain medications. But what are the real benefits of this herbaceous plant? We will explain it to you.

What is valerian?

Valerian, sometimes called the plant that cures all or catnip, is a perennial plant that grows near wet areas. Rich in active ingredients, valerian has been prescribed for its medicinal properties since ancient Greece. Also known as its effectiveness “scientifically established” by the European Medicines Agency and the World Health Organization.

Plants useful for sleep disorders

Valerian has been known since ancient times for its effectiveness against insomnia. So it can be prescribed to people suffering from sleep disorders or difficulty sleeping. The plant is effective: due to its ability to increase the amount of gamma-aminobutyric acid, an inhibitory neurotransmitter in the brain, it helps regulate nerves and calm anxiety. Valerian can therefore be an interesting alternative to sleeping pills, especially since its use limits side effects upon waking. Be careful, however, not to consume it at an inappropriate time, for example, before driving or handling equipment that can be dangerous due to this sedative effect.

Food supplements based on valerian often combine it with other plants that also have calming properties, such as lemon balm, chamomile or hops, to increase effectiveness.

Valerian is effective in cases of anxiety or stress

While it helps reduce anxiety at bedtime, valerian is also useful for relieving stress and anxiety. Studies conducted on animals show that plants are effective in reducing nervous agitation. Its properties act directly on the brain and make people who use it feel more calm and relaxed. This applies to “Mild Stress Symptoms”According to the European Medicines Agency. Thus the plant can be a good alternative for temporary panic treatment, anxiety. Medical advice is still required.

Valerian side effects are almost non-existent. However, consumption of the plant is not recommended for pregnant or lactating women as well as children under 12 years of age.