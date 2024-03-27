Valbuena declared Mbappé “galvanized” for OM-PSG

After working for OM from 2006 to 2014, Mathieu Valbuena, who today plays for Apollon Limassol in Cyprus, was a guest on Rothen Signy on RMC this Wednesday. He gave his opinion on the upcoming clash between Marseille and Paris.

Behind Nice, PSG is the opponent that Mathieu Valbuena has faced most during his long and rich career. For a personal record of six wins, one draw in nineteen matches and twelve defeats if we count both his matches with Marseille and Lyon.

“When I signed for OM (in 2006), I was immediately told about the Classics. We marked these matches on the calendar. Before there was more competition because today there are fewer sporting challenges. Paris has taken on another dimension over the years. But These are always big matches. All the supporters are looking forward to the classic”, he said this Wednesday Rothen burns at RMC.

“He rested a bit against Chile”

After spending eight seasons at OM, where he notably won the French Championship title (2010) and three League Cups (2010, 2011, 2012), the man who now plays for Apollon Limassol in Cyprus continues to follow news from his former club. And he will be hoping for a nice surprise this Sunday for the scheduled clash against PSG, at the Velodrome, at the end of matchday 27 of Ligue 1.

“I think Marseille are expected to suffer but have chances despite the numerous injuries,” observed the 39-year-old midfielder, who expects Kylian Mbappé to be “galvanized” by the Marseille atmosphere in what will surely be his last classic.

“I think he relaxed a bit against Chile (with the Blues), I didn’t think he was too worried, he played very simply whereas normally he always tries to make the difference. He saw that his two Teammates were injured (Jonathan Kloss and Eduardo Kamavinga), which put a damper on him. He will be galvanized there and at 100% of his potential. In addition, he was whistled. I was also whistled at the Parc des Princes with the French team. .”

