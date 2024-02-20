US vetoes new UN draft resolution demanding ‘immediate’ ceasefire

The United States vetoed a new draft UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire. “instant” In Gaza, Tuesday 20 February. It is his third veto since war broke out between his Israeli ally and Hamas. The draft text, introduced by Algeria, is required “An immediate humanitarian ceasefire that must be respected by all parties.” Of the 15 current members of the Security Council, it received 13 votes, one against (the United States) and one abstention (the United Kingdom).

World Food Program suspends aid to northern Gaza Strip. WFP was forced to suspend food aid in the north of the Gaza Strip due to the situation there. “On Sunday, the convoy was surrounded by a crowd of hungry people near the Wadi Gaza checkpoint”, specifically referring to the UN aid agency. and Monday, a fleet “The breakdown of civil order led to total anarchy and violence”.With a stolen truck and a beaten driver.

According to UN agencies, the number of child deaths in Gaza risks an “explosion”. The alarming lack of food, rampant malnutrition and the rapid spread of diseases are of concern to the United Nations. Food and drinking water have become “extremely rare” In the Palestinian Territory and almost all young children suffer from infectious diseases.

The diplomatic crisis between Israel and Brazil is getting worse. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva “Personality Non Grata” In Israel, Israel’s foreign minister said Monday, after Brazil’s president accused Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of committing “Genocide” Palestinians in the Gaza Strip. Israel’s ambassador to Brazil was also summoned by the Brazilian foreign minister.

Israel has threatened to continue its offensive in Gaza during Ramadan. Fighting continued Monday in the Gaza Strip where Israel is threatening to continue its offensive against Hamas during Ramadan (starting March 10) if hostages are not released by then, including in the Rafah region.