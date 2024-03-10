US: US$5,000 reward offered for killer of Dominican woman and daughter | AlMomento.net

Dante leaves behind Belnavis, Chasity Nunez and their daughter Zella

Massachusetts.- Authorities earlier this week offered a $5,000 reward for an armed and dangerous man wanted for the murders of a Dominican-born woman and her 11-year-old daughter.

The fugitive is Dejan Dante Belnavis, who police say is dangerous and armed.

Belnavis starred alongside Karel Mangual, 28, arrested last Wednesday, in the shooting deaths of Chasity Nunez, 27, and her daughter Zela, last Tuesday afternoon in the city of Worcester.

Mangul was charged with armed assault and murder.

Belnavis was described as approximately 5’11” tall and 160 pounds. He is wanted on charges of armed assault with intent to murder and possession of a firearm without a license, police said.

The Worcester Telegram and Gazette said both Belnavis and Mangual had spent time in prison and had gang ties.

Mangual was sentenced to three to five years in prison after the shooting in 2014. He also has open charges for assaulting a police officer in Webster and drug possession in Worcester.

While Belnavis has been charged in nearly 20 criminal cases, according to the newspaper, including one in which he was convicted in 2022 of threatening a rival gang member with a gun inside a Walmart in Worcester. He also pleaded guilty in 2017 to resisting arrest and selling marijuana.

If you have information on Belnavis’ whereabouts, please call 508-799-8651.

