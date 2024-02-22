US President Joe Biden called Putin a “crazy HDP”.

(CNN) — US President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “crazy HDP” at a fundraiser in San Francisco on Wednesday, according to the press team traveling with him.

“We have a crazy HDP for that guy, Putin and others. And we always have to worry about nuclear conflict. But the existential threat to humanity is climate,” Biden said, using the acronym SOB, which stands for son of a bitch (for Son of an ab**ch)..

In response to Biden’s comments, the Kremlin on Thursday called them a “huge embarrassment” for the United States.

Biden also criticized former President Donald Trump’s comments comparing his legal troubles to the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The president explained his predecessor’s comments before telling attendees that “if I had been here 10 or 15 years ago and said all this, you all would think I should compromise.”

“He is comparing himself to Navalny and saying that because our country became a communist country, he was persecuted, just as Navalny was persecuted. Where is this coming from?” Biden declared, according to reporters in the room. “If I was here 10 or 15 years ago and said all this, you’d all think I should be engaged… It’s amazing.”

In stark contrast to Biden and other Western leaders, Trump, the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential election, has yet to condemn Russia or Putin for Navalny’s death.

In recent weeks, Trump has also signaled several times that NATO will not defend a country from Russian attack if it does not meet defense spending guidelines — a comment that Biden criticized as “an admission that he intends to give Putin. More war and A green light for violence.

Trump “is making it clear that he will abandon our NATO allies,” Biden added, following the former president’s comments earlier this month.

When asked about the US president’s comments by a reporter from state broadcaster Russia 1, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “I can say that such rude statements by the head of the US are unlikely to be unacceptable.” “The U.S. offends the head of another country, especially President Putin, but it’s very embarrassing for this country, I mean the United States of America.”

“So, if the President of such a country uses such language, it should be shameful,” he added.

“Clearly, Mr. Biden is exhibiting Hollywood cowboy-style behavior to satisfy domestic political interests.”







Biden was introduced at Wednesday’s fundraiser by venture capitalist John Doerr, according to the White House. According to the press team, Biden spoke for 16 minutes and thanked former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for attending the event.

“I think she’s the best speaker the House of Representatives has ever had. Thank God she’s been on our side almost all the time,” Biden said, according to reporters in the room.

At another fundraiser in San Francisco on Wednesday, Biden sought to further contrast his predecessor, telling attendees that nine heads of state had told him in November, “You’ve got to win”.

“When I leave meetings, some heads of state find an excuse to come to me… and say: ‘You have to win’. Not because I am very special. You have to win because my democracy is at stake. If the other person wins.’ Nine heads of state have done this to me,” Biden said, reporters noted.

“Don’t compare me to the Almighty, compare me to the alternative. The alternative is a different breed of cat,” he said, according to the press team. Pelosi then interrupted the president by saying, “Don’t say that about cats,” to laughter from the crowd.

The president is expected to attend another campaign event Thursday in California’s Los Altos Hills before returning to the White House in the evening.

CNN’s Kate Sullivan, Kanita Iyer and Anna Chernova contributed to this report.