US military intelligence analyst arrested for espionage

An American military intelligence analyst was arrested on Thursday March 7 for transmitting classified information to an ally he claimed was based in Hong Kong, the US Department of Justice announced. The ministry clarified in a press release that the stranger to whom the soldier, Corbin Schultz, was providing information, was of particular interest. “Possible plans of the United States in the event of a military attack against Taiwan”..

Corbin Schultz provided it specifically “Information on HUMMER’s multiple launch rocket systems, hypersonic equipment, studies on the future development of American military forces, documents related to important countries such as the People’s Republic of China, and reports on exercises and ‘military operations.’According to the text.

In exchange for this information, between May 2022 and his arrest at the Fort Campbell military base, he received approximately $42,000 from this accomplice, who “Claimed to live in Hong Kong and work for a geopolitical consultancy company based overseas”. The soldier is targeted by a series of charges, including the dissemination of information related to national defense, illegal export of military technology and corruption of civil servants.

“A grave betrayal”

“The actions covered by the indictment are a grave betrayal of the oath to defend our country”Larissa Knapp, head of the National Security Division of the American Federal Police, the FBI, reacted as quoted in the text. “Instead of protecting national defense information, the defendant conspired with a foreign national to sell it, potentially endangering our national security”she added.

Asked about Mr. Schultz’s arrest on Friday, as well as a Chinese software engineer detained this week for allegedly stealing artificial intelligence technology from Google, Chinese authorities said “Ignorant of the exact circumstances” Of these cases.

“China has always attached great importance to and actively protected intellectual property rights”However, Google announced the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning regarding the matter. “At the same time, we also oppose the United States abusing its national power to unreasonably oppress Chinese businesses and citizens.”She added during a press conference.

Mr. Schultz’s indictment also comes shortly after two members of the US Navy were arrested in California on charges of spying for China. Quartermaster Wenheng Zhao was sentenced to twenty-seven months in prison in January after pleading guilty to conspiring with a foreign intelligence agent and accepting bribes. Like another American sailor, Jinchao Wei, he was arrested in August.

