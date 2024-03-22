US diplomatic chief arrives in Tel Aviv for meeting with Benjamin Netanyahu

The American Secretary of State arrived in Tel Aviv on Friday March 22 for a face-to-face meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that promised to be tense. Antony Blink should stress the urgency of increasing humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and urge Israel not to launch a major ground offensive in Rafah. The head of American diplomacy must also attend a meeting of the Israeli war cabinet. Follow our live stream.

The American draft resolution was scrutinized at the UN. The United States on Friday submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council that referred to “Immediate Ceasefire” in Gaza. A vote with an uncertain outcome, however, while Russia regrets that the text Do not use terms “call” Or “request” of the ceasefire. Since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas, Americans have systematically opposed the use of the term “Ceasefire” In UN resolutions, three texts to this effect are blocked.

France is ready to propose a resolution in case of failure of the American text. LFrance is preparing its own resolution and Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejourne plans to travel to Egypt this weekend to plead for this French solution, franceinfo has learned from a highly placed diplomatic source.

EU calls for “immediate humanitarian pause” in Gaza. Leaders of the 27 countries of the European Union met at a summit held in Brussels on Thursday “An immediate humanitarian pause leading to a permanent ceasefire”as well “Unconditional release of all hostages and provision of humanitarian assistance”According to this text.

Meeting between Mossad and CIA leaders for ceasefire. The head of the Israeli intelligence service is expected to meet the head of the American intelligence agency in Doha, Qatar, on Friday as part of talks surrounding a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli prime minister’s office announced Thursday.