US allocates $10 million to support Haitian security forces | AlMomento.net

Karin Jean-Pierre, White House Press Secretary.

Date: 03/26/2024



The United States government announced this Tuesday that it will allocate nearly $10 million in aid to Haiti’s security forces amid the political, social and violence crisis the Caribbean country is going through.

In a statement, the White House announced the approval of the measure, which could use the goods, services and resources of any government agency to “combat crime and drug trafficking” in Haiti.

“With this move we want to help maintain order in the country, the rule of law and the protection of its citizens,” White House press secretary Carine Jean-Pierre explained in a statement to reporters.

The U.S. has pulled more than 160 of its citizens out of Haiti, which already controls more than 80% of the capital, as gang violence escalates, according to UN data.

Last Thursday the list of people who will be part of the Presidential Council that will have to take the reins of the country once the resignation of Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, and prepare the way to hold presidential elections.

Since last weekend, law enforcement forces have been conducting operations against gangs in the metropolitan area of ​​Port-au-Prince, resulting in the death of several gang members and the seizure of weapons of war. EFE









