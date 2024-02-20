Unusual: A man with a secret laboratory in the style of “Breaking Bad” was arrested because he reported the robbery

Under the guise of Quantitative Laboratories LLC, a state-of-the-art drug laboratory was hidden, uncovered after the owner complained. (AMC)

In an unexpected twist worthy of a television plot, Matthew Leshinsky23 years young man FarmingvilleNew York, unwittingly turned himself in to the authorities when he reported a robbery at his own laboratory, which was also the secret manufacturing headquarters. MethamphetamineReveals scenes from the famous series Breaking Bad.

The discovery occurred around 3:30 a.m. on June 7, 2023, when the subject contacted police to report an alleged break-in. Quantitative Laboratories LLCis located in Ronkonkoma. Officers of Suffolk County Police They found not only broken glass at the entrance, but also tools that indicated manufacturing Methamphetamine And dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a hallucinogen among other narcotics.

Upon further investigation, authorities obtained a search warrant that led to the discovery of over 100 items of laboratory equipment and chemicals designed to manufacture methamphetamines.

In addition, drugs such as ecstasy, about 85 grams of methamphetamine, over 625 grams of pure ketamine and over 20 plastic barrels of about 208 liters of gammabutyrolactone, chemically related to gamma hydroxybutyric acid, known as the “rape drug”. found “. Around USD 40,000 was also seized.

He Suffolk County District Attorney, Raymond TierneyCommenting that Leshinsky runs a drug laboratory in style Breaking Bad He was caught when he reported the theft himself, under the facade of a legitimate business.

“This accused was running drug lab style Breaking Bad And tried to hide it under the guise of a legitimate businessTierney noted. Leshinsky pleaded guilty to 13 charges, including unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, criminal possession of materials for manufacture Methamphetamine, and reckless discretion. His sentencing is scheduled for March 20.

Despite the recognition of the production of these substances, Leshinsky’s lawyer, David sit downpublished in statements for news day His client’s scientific brilliance and his intention to analyze drug addiction “for the public good”, he denied having sold it outside the laboratory.

A purportedly legitimate business in Ronkonkoma turns out to be a front for an extensive drug manufacturing operation, marking a before-and-after in the community. (AMC)

Beso explained Leshinsky applied for license by Department of Environmental Protection, but Was working without proper certificate at the time of arrest. “Unfortunately, you went the wrong way” said the lawyer.

The case highlights the fine line between genocide and criminal diversion, a recurring theme in today’s society, where the limits of the law can be obscured under a layer of research and study.

Leshinsky’s situation is vividly reminiscent of the argument of Breaking BadWhere characters with special knowledge turn to the dark side, forced by various circumstances, terrifyingly mixing reality with fantasy.