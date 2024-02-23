UNRWA has reached “breaking point”, warns its chief

Philippe Lazzarini called in the letter for “political support” from the UN General Assembly to enable the existence of a UN agency for Palestinian refugees.

“It is with great regret that I must inform you today that the agency has reached a breaking point,” wrote the head of UNRWA in a letter to the President of the UN General Assembly. X In a text published on Thursday February 22, the head of the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees, Frenchman Philippe Lazzarini, expresses his grief “Repeated requests by Israel to freeze and freeze donor funding in response to unprecedented humanitarian needs in Gaza.”

Twelve members of the UN agency are accused by Israel of involvement in the Oct. 7 attack by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, which left 1,160 people dead, mostly civilians, according to an AFP count.

But if “So far, no evidence has been shared by Israel with UNRWA”16 countries have suspended their funding, for a total of $450 million, said Philippe Lazzarini, the agency’s operations across the region. “Seriously will be settled from March.” And this while top UN officials maintain that UNRWA is the backbone of humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip.

Regain the trust of donors

Philip Lazzarini demands so “Political Support” The UN General Assembly to enable the existence of UNRWA, as well as reform its financing system, depends mainly on voluntary contributions.

An internal investigation has been launched, while Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has tasked an independent panel chaired by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna with UNRWA and its mission to evaluate. “Neutrality”. The objective of this mission, “Delicate”, Donors have to give permission “Regain Confidence”A press conference was announced by Catherine Colonna on Thursday.

“My goal is to deliver a rigorous, evidence-based report that will help UNRWA fulfill its mandate.”She insisted, clarifying that she had planned “Make suggestions” A final report is expected by April 20.