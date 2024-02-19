Unlock all skins in the game for a low price? It is possible, but not without risk

If skins in League of Legends do not make us stronger, they allow us to enjoy our favorite characters with a new look. There are hundreds of them, and getting them all is extremely expensive, which is why many limit themselves to a few champions when it comes to pulling blue cards.

However, there is a way to get them without emptying your bank account, a method that can prove risky.

Account transfer, the solution to lower spending?

As you know, you can change the server and therefore the geographical area through the store. A practical tool when you move to the other side of the world to keep your account and not suffer from delays if it is still connected to our original server. On Reddit, Player Koelol explains how to unlock all skins in the game for under $2,300.

The method is very simple. The most economical way is to create an account and buy lots of RP in countries like the Philippines and Turkey where the price of silver is low. You then use them to buy more expensive skins and use skin pieces (purchasable) to unlock cheaper skins. You should also use your Fantastic Essence and closely monitor store promotions to optimize your cosmetics purchases. (A process that the player detailed in a document, but which has since been deleted along with his post on Reddit).

Once your account is protected by all skins, all you have to do is transfer your account to the server of your choice. The transfer costs 2600 RP or about 20 euros.

Are there any risks?

We can confirm that Riot Games is not really a fan of this idea, and may take action if a player is found to have abused the method. What’s more, if several users on the same server do this, the studio can be quickly alerted and repressive measures can be taken accordingly. “If you change the region, you’re actively hurting the Turkish player base, because abuse like this will cause Riot to eventually remove regional pricing for Turkey and other similar countries. Valve recently did this because of the region change, so I expect I think the same thing is going to happen here.” one player said in the comments.

On the other hand, everyone agrees that unlocking all the skins for such a low price is pretty incredible: “That’s a lot, but honestly not as much as I expected. Considering all the crappy games out there, $3,000 doesn’t seem that high to me to get all the stuff from the last 15 years.”