Universal is hoping to sign Scarlett Johansson for the Jurassic World reboot

After several announcements last January and February, the reboot of jurassic world is officially underway. Universal has the potential to build a future focused on its most popular licenses, and this new project is proof of that. then Puss in Boots 2, Kung Fu Panda 4 and preparation of a Shrek 5 At DreamWorks, or Epic Universe theme park – complete with Harry Potter, Super Nintendo World and other successful franchises – which will soon open its doors in Florida, the ambitions of the entertainment giant are clear: the great classics will make their comeback.

For Jurassic World, however, the last attempt doesn’t go back that long. The cult sequel Jurassic ParkWorn by Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, it was released in theaters in 2015, and closed with a bang. Jurassic World: The World After In 2022. Apparently certain of being able to turn things around, Universal is therefore preparing to relaunch its science fiction universe with a new film (which, if successful, will be accompanied by a sequel). Although back to square one, this project borrows the name jurassic world to its predecessors, enough to sow confusion but also to capitalize on the franchise’s notoriety. The American studio apparently wants to pick up the pace to ensure a theatrical release in 2025. So the production is looking for its star, and Universal is looking for five-star stars.

Scarlett Johansson as a figurehead?

American actress, who geeks will recognize from the Marvel Cinematic Universe while thinking of the more dramatic wedding story Or Jojo RabbitSo can represent the future jurassic world on our screen. The information comes from us The last line, which says that the conversation is ongoing. Since this follows several rumors that have already designated Scarlett Johansson as the protagonist of the new film, it shouldn’t take long to make the news official, as long as the two organizations manage to establish an agreement.

As a reminder, the project is now in the hands of Gareth Edwards, a filmmaker especially admired by science fiction aficionados. This Purusha is the begetter of Uttam Rogue One: A Star Wars Story And recently the creator, two films that convinced audiences. If Universal’s slated theatrical launch in the United States for July 2, 2025 seems complicated, this fateful date should nevertheless speed things up and provide us with some announcements in the coming months. can continue.