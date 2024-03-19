United States Government Launches 100% Free English Learning Courses – Teach Me About Science

English, in essence, is the most widely used language worldwide, as it has been proposed. Developing English skills is extremely important, and the United States of America knows this, which is why it has launched English courses that will help you perfect the language.

In such a globalized world, where communication, information, news and many other conditions travel across the planet in a very short time, it is very important to have the necessary skills to compete among all people.

For school, for work, for traveling, for making friends, among many other things, knowing how to speak, listen and understand English is a necessary skill to succeed in this highly competitive world.

English is ranked as a world language, that is, at least one person anywhere in the world should speak English.

Its importance has been such that, according to Pearson Latham, most educational institutions in Latin America teach English as a second language in public and private schools.

Learning and improving is a complex task when you don’t have a proper guide. For this reason, the United States authorities have decided to give some pressure to those who want to learn English.

USA Leans is the name of the platform and course that will help you improve your English to a great extent. It is intended for beginners or adults with no English.

Consider that these courses:

They are completely free

They have free schedules that you can adjust to your liking.

They are completely online

Likewise, we are told that on this platform we can find a range of 3 courses that will help you depending on what you are looking for.

The courses in question are:

1st English Course

In this course we will have a series of videos guided by teacher Marquez, who is the teacher of the course. Here we will learn the most basic things of the language to establish a foundation for learning

2nd English Course

For this part of the course you will delve deeper into deeper situations requiring more complete English. Vocabulary, reading, writing, grammar, listening comprehension, among other skills, are what will be accomplished through videos containing learning information.

Practice English and reading

This course is aimed at students and professionals who want to study and improve English with reading, audio, video, vocabulary and more information to be provided.

Vocabulary will be learned in the context of family, places to visit, health, housing, law, money, nature, school, science and work.

This platform, sponsored by the US authorities, also offers a section in which it helps people who have recently arrived in this country and do not have the ability to speak English or who are looking for naturalization and need to perfect the language.

Access America

One course is for people who are coming to the United States to live only and do not have English. This will help those people to quickly find their place in this foreign country.

Study to become a US citizen

This section of the platform will help those seeking US naturalization, but to do so, they need to take the exam. This course is perfect for preparing your English for that exam.

If you are looking for more information or want to be a part of any of these courses directly, we recommend that you visit the official USA Learn platform by clicking here.