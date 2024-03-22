Health

Undoubted healing power of ancient medicines

Photo of Admin Admin53 mins ago
0 45 1 minute read

By Lena

published ,
Update

Repurposing or repurposing involves using drugs already authorized for certain pathologies to fight other diseases, a principle that the European Union wants to promote with its just-launched pharmaceutical reform.
Ramon Lopez/Addict Stock

Seen from elsewhere – Ongoing reforms in the EU aim to promote the use of drugs already authorized for new pathologies. A solution to accelerate treatment approval and reduce research costs.

By Oriol Guell (El Pace)

Nick Sirau was getting ready to change his newborn son’s diaper when he found a large, dark red spot. It was a Sunday in October in the year 2000, and the then 27-year-old’s life was about to change forever. “The emergency doctor came, but they found nothing. He said it could be due to the red cabbage my wife ate, which can pass into breast milk and then urine. We only found out later that he had alkaptonuria.”, he recalls. It is a rare genetic disease, from which Nick Sirau’s second son also suffers, and which manifests itself by darkening certain spinal tissues and arthritis.

Almost 20 years later, on September 17, 2020, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) authorized the first treatment of alkaptonuria with a drug called nitisinone, which had been used for many years. …

This article is reserved for subscribers. You have 93% left to discover.

Flash sale

€4.49/month for 12 months

Already subscribed? enter

Source link

Tags
Photo of Admin Admin53 mins ago
0 45 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Catalonia draws up guidelines to guarantee the well-being of horses during popular festivals

January 11, 2024

Scabies Cases in Schools and Nursing Homes: Should We Worry?

2 days ago

The city has been decorated with blue color to create awareness among the residents

2 weeks ago

What is Andropause, Men’s “Menopause”?

February 20, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button